Salah and De Bruyne lined up for Saudi move

Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne of Liverpool and Manchester City respectively are reportedly being lined up for 2024 transfers to Saudi Arabia. It is claimed the Premier League icons are beginning to register on recruitment radars in the Middle East. According to The Mirror, ambitious sides in that region – who have already started to spend big – have their sights set on Salah and De Bruyne.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Barcelona to make loan attempt for Bernardo Silva

FC Barcelona are reportedly in talks with Manchester City to try and sign their Portuguese superstar Bernardo Silva on loan as the Blaugrana cannot afford to make a permanent deal due to their financial constraints as per ARA Esports. The Primera Division winners are, however, ready to include an option to buy in 2024.

SOURCE: ARA Esports

Pep wants to keep duo

Pep Guardiola says he is desperate to keep hold of Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva. Walker has been targeted by Walker while Bernardo has been linked with Barcelona. “He’s super important for us. Hopefully he can stay,” Guardiola said. “We have one more year of contract, it’s not the end so if someone wants him they have to talk, like Bernardo [Silva]. We want them to stay. They are so important for us”.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

SportWeb (

)