Transfer Roundup: Ramos Joins Besiktas, Petrovic Seals Chelsea Move, and More

Sergio Ramos, the legendary Spanish defender, is on the brink of a sensational move to Besiktas, adding a new chapter to his illustrious career. As a free agent, Ramos’s arrival in Turkey has sent shockwaves through the footballing world. The experienced center-back’s presence is expected to fortify Besiktas’ defense and leadership on and off the field.

Meanwhile, Chelsea is set to secure the services of Djordje Petrović in a blockbuster deal. The Serbian talent is set to sign a seven-year contract, solidifying his commitment to the Blues until 2030. With an option for an additional year, Chelsea is making a long-term investment in Petrović, signaling their ambition to secure top talent for the future.

Nottingham Forest has also made waves by securing Gonzalo Montiel on a season-long loan, with a buy option at €11 million. This move is poised to bolster Forest’s defensive line and could prove pivotal in their upcoming campaign.

In contrast, Fulham has withdrawn from the race to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea, altering the landscape of transfer speculations.

Additionally, Burnley has officially extended Josh Cullen’s contract until 2026, while Southampton secured the loan signing of midfielder Flynn Downes from West Ham for the season’s remainder.

