Transfer: Romeo Lavia close to joining Chelsea; Man United ahead of PSG in race to sign Thuram

Romeo La close to joining Chelsea

Southampton star Romeo La is on the brink of joining Chelsea after they missed out on Crystal Palace ace Michael Olise. La completed his medical with the Blues yesterday and is set to put pen to paper. According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the final contracts are being sorted out before the deal is announced. The West Londoners are set to pay £58million for the Belgium international.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Man United ahead of PSG in race to sign Thuram

Manchester United are reportedly ahead of Paris Saint-Germain in the race for French midfielder Khepren Thuram from OGC Nice. The French midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer with Rudy Galetti claiming that a fee of £34 million would be enough to sign him. A tweet from French outlet Sports Zone has claimed that United, alongside other sides, are ahead in the race to sign the 22-year-old midfielder with PSG lagging behind.

SOURCE: Sports Zone

Juve want Berardi

Italy international Domenico Berardi may swap Sassuolo for Juventus this summer, say Calciomercato. The 29-year-old was involved in 19 goals in 26 Serie A games last season and has a market value of €30million.

SOURCE: Calciomercato

