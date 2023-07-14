Transfer: Rice set to complete £120m Arsenal transfer; Chong completes move to join Birmingham

Rice set to complete £120m Arsenal transfer

Declan Rice’s move from West Ham to Arsenal will be finalized today, according to Sky Sports Germany. The England international is expected to head to the Emirates Stadium in a deal that could reach £105million, including add-ons. A deal was reached over a week ago, with the medical also completed and personal terms agreed. However, the Gunners’ lawyers spent a significant period of time looking over the contract which prompted a delay in the signing being announced.

Luton sign Tahith Chong from Birmingham

Luton Town have added to their squad by signing Tahith Chong from Birmingham City. The Hatters are paying an initial fee – believed to be around £5m – for the former Dutch Under21 international. The package is thought to include significant add-ons, dependent on appearances and the newly-promoted club retaining their top-flight status.

George Hirst: Ipswich Town sign Leicester City striker on four-year contract

Leicester City striker George Hirst has signed for fellow Championship side Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee. Hirst, 24, scored seven times on loan with the Tractor Boys last season to help them go up from League One. Now, following Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League, he returns to Portman Road on a more permanent basis, on a four-year contract.

