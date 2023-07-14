Transfer: Rice set to complete £120m Arsenal transfer; Chelsea in advanced talks over Cherki deal

Rice set to complete £120m Arsenal transfer

Declan Rice’s move from West Ham to Arsenal will be finalized today, according to Sky Sports Germany. The England international is expected to head to the Emirates Stadium in a deal that could reach £105million, including add-ons. A deal was reached over a week ago, with the medical also completed and personal terms agreed. However, the Gunners’ lawyers spent a significant period of time looking over the contract which prompted a delay in the signing being announced.

Chelsea in advanced Cherki talks

After holding talks with Rayan Cherki’s representatives, Chelsea are now in direct club-to-club contact with Lyon over a summer transfer, according to Caught Offside. It is also noted that the French club want €50million (£42.7million) for Cherki, though Chelsea feel a deal could be done for closer to €40million (£35.2million).

Walker AGREES Bayern move

Kyle Walker has verbally agreed to join Bayern Munich according to Sky in Germany. The right-back has opted for a deal until 2025 with a further year option. It is now for Manchester City and the Bundesliga champions to agree on a package.

