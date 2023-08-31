Transfer: Reguilon set for Man United medical; Chelsea submit €21m bid for Gabriel Moscardo

Reguilon set for Man United medical

Manchester United are pushing to completely a loan deal for Sergio Reguilon. The club have been keen to sign a left-back with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both currently out injured, with Marc Cucurella seemingly the main target in recent days and Marcos Alonso also linked. However, The Athletic report that it is Spurs full-back Reguilon who now looks set to make the move to Old Trafford, with Tottenham granting permission for him to travel for a medical.

SOURCE: The Athletic

Chelsea submit €21m bid for Moscardo

Chelsea have made a €21 million (£18m/$23m) bid for Brazilian teen sensation Gabriel Moscardo, but his club Corinthians are demanding more cash. Moscardo is the latest talent to attract the attention of Todd Boehly’s heavy-spending Chelsea, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Reports suggest that the Blues have made a €21m offer for the 17-year-old starlet, in the form of a fixed fee bid with no add-ons or sell-on clause. However, Sao Paulo-based side Corinthians are hoping to receive more money for their academy product.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Palhinha reaches Bayern agreement

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha has a ‘total agreement’ with Bayern Munich on personal terms, reports claim. Sky in Germany claims a contract has been agreed until 2028. Bayern are willing to pay between £42.8m and £51.3m for the Portugal star. Palhinha has told Fulham and manager Marco Silva that he wants to join Bayern before Friday’s deadline.

SOURCE: Sky Germany

