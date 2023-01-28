Transfer: Reasons Why Caicedo May Choose Chelsea Over Arsenal After His Transfer Plea To Brighton

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Last night, Moises Caicedo issued a public transfer request to Brighton and Hove Albion after the club rejected a big money move of £60m from Arsenal.

Transfer Request social media:

Recall that Brighton had initially rejected a £55m verbal proposal from Chelsea before Arsenal tabled their official bid, insisting they do not want to sell the 21-year-old.

Despite his plea to the club, reports have claimed Brighton will not change their stance. But if they should, where would the Ecuadorian international land? Chelsea or Arsenal?

Some Arsenal fans have suggested that Caicedo made that transfer request because he wants to move to join the Gunners. But this isn’t exactly true because Chelsea have been interested in him before Arsenal or even Liverpool showed interest and the young man simply wants to move to a bigger club where he would continue to play, win trophies and make more money.

As a matter of fact, there have been several signs that the young midfielder would prefer to move Chelsea ahead of Arsenal.

1. He has been liking a lot of Chelsea signings and activity on social media recently

Very active on social media, Caicedo is always liking any new signing makes on Instagram and that shows he’s following the club really closely.

2. He follows a lot of Chelsea players on social media

Also, he follows a lot of Chelsea players on Instagram which is another proof that he might fancy a move to the blue part of London.

3. He would fancy working with Graham Potter again

It was under Potter that Caicedo showed the English Premier League what he’s capable of. He had a fantastic relationship with the English manager before and that could well be a major deciding factor in this deal.

For now, it is unclear where he would be come February 1. In the long run, Brighton might have to change their stance on not selling him and if that happens, it could mean a straight bidding war between Arsenal and Chelsea just like we saw in the Mykhailo Mudryk deal which the blues won.

WoleOscar (

)