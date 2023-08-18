Transfer: Real Sociedad keen for Arsenal’s Tierney; Tottenham Advances moves for Folatin Balogun

Real Sociedad keen for Arsenal’s Tierney

Many clubs are keeping a closer watch on Arsenal’s defender, Kieran Tierney to strengthen they defensive options with Real Sociedad interest to lure the defender to La Liga race.

With 3 years left on Arsenal’s contract and a possible move from Emirate, the Scotland defender, Tierney was left out from Arteta’s squad list against Nottingham Forest last week Saturday.

Tottenham Advances moves for Folatin Balogun

Tottenham look set to bring in more options from the striking wing considering Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich. They are considering Arsenal’s striker, Folatin Balogun as a better replacement for the English striker, Harry Kane.

Despite Balogun feat on loan in Reims with 21 goals record last season, Arsenal could offload the 22-years-old USA international with West Ham and Fulham interest to rival the youngster with Tottenham.

Forest in talks to sign Tavares

Nottingham Forest have shown interest in Arsenal’s left-back, Nuno Tavares and are desiring his move on a season-long loan.

With a permanent sale and option to buy, Arsenal has proven to be willing to release their left-back, Nuno Tavarez who was loaned to Marseille last season.

With a market value worth €15m, clubs like Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen have placed the left-back on the transfer radar.

