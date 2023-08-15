Transfer: Real Madrid wants to sign Gabriel; Man Utd now in pole position to sign Amrabat

Real Madrid want to sign Gabriel

Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes is reportedly a target for Real Madrid to replace Eder Militao after the latter suffered a very serious knee injury. The Gunners’ 25-year-old centre-back has always been a mainstay in Mikel Arteta ‘s side since his arrival, but he was dropped to the bench against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Rumours about his future have been floating around since, and PL Brasil have now claimed that Real Madrid want to sign the Arsenal man.

SOURCE: PL Brasil

Man Utd now in pole position to sign Amrabat

Manchester United has taken the lead in the pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat’s signature, surpassing Juventus in the race. It appears that the Red Devils are on the cusp of adding the Moroccan midfielder to their squad. Amrabat is anticipated to depart from Fiorentina, prompting interest from several clubs. Although Juventus has expressed interest and engaged in discussions with the player over the past weeks, they have yet to make a definitive move. Their hesitance stems from their need to offload players before making new additions to their squad in this transfer window. However, this delay may come at a cost for Juventus, as Tuttojuve reports that United has emerged as the frontrunner in the race for Amrabat’s signature. The report suggests that United has now positioned itself as the leading candidate to secure his services.

SOURCE: Tuttojuve

United departure

Czech goalkeeper Ondrej Mastny has bid farewell to Manchester United and is set to rejoin former club Vysocina Jihlava. United said: “The 21-year-old goalkeeper is moving back to his native Czech Republic, after joining United from the second-tier side in 2018. Ondrej represented our Under-18s on 18 occasions in 2019/20, including five appearances in the FA Youth Cup as Neil Ryan’s youngsters made it to the semi-finals of the competition.”

SOURCE: Daily Express

RSport (

)