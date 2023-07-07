Transfer: Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe Reach €50m Deal, Real Madrid Unveils Arda Guler

Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe Reach €50m Deal

Cadena SER reports that Kylian Mbappe has agreed to a five-year contract worth an astonishing €50 million per year. Should the striker fail to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain by the end of the month, it is likely that he will depart the club, with Real Madrid prepared to welcome him to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid Unveils Arda Guler

Spanish giants Real Madrid has officially unveil Arda Guler as their new number 24 after finalizing deal with Fenerbahçe on Thursday.

Chelsea Unwilling to Meet Brighton £100m Price Tag for Moises Caicedo

Chelsea has reportedly declined to meet Brighton’s valuation of £100 million for midfielder Moises Caicedo, as stated in a report by The Guardian. While negotiations have begun with Celta Vigo for Gabriel Viega, this development raises doubts about Chelsea’s pursuit of Ecuadorian midfielder Caicedo.

Kim Min-Jae Finalizes Move to Bayern Munich

In an exclusive report by renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, it has been confirmed that Kim Min-Jae has successfully passed his medical examination with Bayern Munich. All that remains is for the German club to activate the €50m release clause in his contract with Napoli, after which Min-Jae’s transfer will be officially announced.

West Ham Targets Denis Zakaria as Potential Replacement for Declan Rice

In their quest to find a suitable replacement for Declan Rice, West Ham United has turned their attention towards Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria. Negotiations have already taken place between the two clubs, with West Ham looking to secure the player on a loan deal. The arrangement would include an option for West Ham to purchase Zakaria for a fee reported to be approximately £16m.

Harry Kane to Discuss Future with Ange Postecoglou

According to The Times, Harry Kane will hold talks with Ange Postecoglou in the coming week after receiving a lucrative new contract offer from Tottenham. The club has reportedly proposed a deal that includes a substantial raise from Kane’s current salary of £200,000 a week, potentially reaching £300,000 with bonuses. Kane is in no rush to commit and wishes to keep his options open as he enters the final year of his Tottenham contract.

Inter Milan Secures the Signing of Davide Frattesi

Inter Milan has completed the signing of midfielder Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo. Frattesi joins on loan for a fee of approximately £5.5 million, with an obligation to buy for £23 million plus an additional £4.5 million in bonuses. The 23-year-old, who made his Italy debut last year and has earned six caps, arrives at Inter following Marcelo Brozovic’s move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Fulham Close to Extending Willian’s Contract

The Athletic reports that Fulham is nearing a breakthrough in contract negotiations with Willian. The initial offer matched the Brazilian’s terms from last season, which exceeded £50,000 per week. However, Fulham has improved their proposal, with a salary closer to £100,000 per week. The length of the contract is still under discussion, but securing the 34-year-old remains a top priority for head coach Marco Silva.

