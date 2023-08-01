Transfer: Rasmus Hojlund undergoing Man United medical; Arsenal agree £5m deal to sell Trusty

Rasmus Hojlund undergoing Manchester United medical

Rasmus Hojlund could wrap up his long-awaited move to Manchester United as soon as tonight. The Danish international striker is set to swap Atalanta for Old Trafford after enjoying a breakout season in Serie A last term and earning favourable early comparisons to a certain Erling Haaland. After weeks of negotiations for Erik ten Hag’s top forward transfer target, United finally agreed a £72m deal for Hojlund over the weekend. Now according to Fabrizio Romano, the 20-year-old is at their Carrington training ground this evening in order to undergo a medical.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Arsenal agree £5m deal to sell Trusty

Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas has claimed that Arsenal are on the verge of selling Auston Trusty to Sheffield United. The Gunners are back in London after an eventful pre-season tour of the United States. They finished it off in style, with a fantastic win over Barcelona in their final game in the USA. Sky journalist Thomas revealed that talks are at an advanced stage between the two clubs after a fee of around £5 million was agreed. A medical is expected to take place in the coming days now. He tweeted: “Sheffield United are in advanced talks with Arsenal over a deal for USA centre-back Auston Trusty. “Fee in region of £5m has been agreed. Expected to travel for medical in coming days once deal is finalised.”

SOURCE: Lyall Thomas

Man Utd set Kovar price

Manchester United are seeking around £6m for goalkeeper Matej Kovar. Kovar is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Red Devils since joining from FC Slovacko in 2018. Czech outlet Sport claims Aston Villa are interested in signing the 23-year-old. Spanish side Cadiz are also named as a potential suitor for the shot-stopper.

SOURCE: Daily Express

RSport (

)