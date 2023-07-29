Transfer: Rasmus Hojlund set to undergo Man Utd medical; Kudus agrees deal to join Chelsea

Hojlund set to undergo Man Utd medical

United are closing in on the signing of Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund. According to Alfredo Pedulla, Hojlund is already in England for his medical, and it’s claimed a deal could be finalised as early as Saturday as United look to finally round off their striker search. It’s claimed the Red Devils will spend £64.5million to wrap up a deal for Hojlund, who has been dubbed a rising star after one season with Atalanta. The report claims the two teams expect to finalise the agreement on Saturday, while Hojlund won’t play in Atalanta’s friendly clash with Bournemouth this weekend.

Mohammed Kudus agrees Chelsea transfer

Both Chelsea and Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus. Now, it appears the Blues have won the race. According to Rudy Galetti, the Ghana international has agreed terms on a deal to move to Stamford Bridge.

Fabinho closes on exit

Fabinho has not been named on Liverpool’s touring squad as they jet off to Singapore to continue their pre-season preparations. The Brazilian is set to follow Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia as he looks to finalise a move to Al-Ittihad. Fabinho, who remained a regular at Anfield last term, was omitted from the team that went to Germany for a pre-season training camp after a £40m bid was submitted.

