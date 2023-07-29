Transfer: Rasmus Hojlund set to undergo Man United medical; Arsenal agree deal to sell Awe

Hojlund set to undergo Man Utd medical

United are closing in on the signing of Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund. According to Alfredo Pedulla, Hojlund is already in England for his medical, and it’s claimed a deal could be finalised as early as Saturday as United look to finally round off their striker search. It’s claimed the Red Devils will spend £64.5million to wrap up a deal for Hojlund, who has been dubbed a rising star after one season with Atalanta. The report claims the two teams expect to finalise the agreement on Saturday, while Hojlund won’t play in Atalanta’s friendly clash with Bournemouth this weekend.

SOURCE: Alfredo Pedulla

Arsenal agree deal to sell Awe

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal with Southampton for young Gunners’ defender Zach Awe. According to the Telegraph, the 19-year-old is set to move to St Mary’s after a compensation package was agreed between the two clubs. The Saints are said to have beaten off strong competition to sign him with Huddersfield and Leicester among the sides to have been credited with an interest in the past. Awe has been part of Arsenal’s youth setup since 2012. He was handed a place on the bench for the senior side in a Premier League clash against Wolves in February 2022 but did not manage to make an appearance before his release.

SOURCE: The Telegraph

Lokonga heading to Burnley

Arsenal and Burnley are stepping up talks over a season-long loan deal for Albert Sambi Lokonga. The 23-year-old has struggled to establish himself at the Emirates since completing his move from Anderlecht two summers ago. And he spent the last six months of last season on loan at Crystal Palace, for whom he made nine appearances, in a bid to gain more Premier League experience.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

SportClub (

)