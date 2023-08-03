Transfer: Rasmus Hojlund completes Man Utd medical; Lukaku agrees three-year deal with Juventus

Hojlund completes Man Utd medical

Rasmus Hojlund has now completed a medical at Manchester United, who plan to announce his signing around their pre-season friendly at home to Lens on Saturday (kick-off 12:45pm). The MEN report that the 20-year-old Danish striker has now passed all of his relevant tests ahead of an imminent £72million transfer from Italian side Atalanta. Once everything is finalised over the course of today and tomorrow, Hojlund will sign a contract until 2028 which includes the option of a further year.

Lukaku agrees three-year deal with Juventus

Romelu Lukaku has reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with Juventus, but the transfer depends on Dusan Vlahovic’s move to Chelsea. The Serie A giants are keen on signing the Belgian striker, but the transfer is contingent on Vlahovic’s departure from Juventus. According to Di Marzio, the two clubs are working to execute a swap deal which would see the two forwards heading in the opposite directions. Meanwhile, Lukaku has already agreed to personal terms with the Bianconeri and will sign a three-year deal, with an option for an additional year.

Done deal: Sheff Utd sign Arsenal defender

Newly-promoted Sheffield United have prepared for life in the Premier League with the signing of Arsenal defender Auston Trusty. The American, 24, can play as either a centre-back of left-back and joins for an undisclosed fee on a four-year contract. Trusty, who signed for Arsenal from Colorado Rapids in January 2022, spent last season on loan at Birmingham and recently made his second international cap for the United States.

