Transfer: PSG want to sign Chelsea star Kepa; Man United verbally agree deal to sign Onana

PSG interested in signing Kepa Arrizabalaga

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in acquiring the services of 28-year-old Chelsea shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga. According to L’Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain are keen on Kepa Arrizabalaga in their ranks ahead of next season. They are looking to have more competition for their number-one spot and have their eyes set on the Chelsea goalkeeper.

Man United verbally agree deal to sign Onana

According to Sport Italia journalist Rudy Galetti, Manchester United have already reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with Inter Milan to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana. The Cameroon star has been touted to become United’s first-choice goalkeeper, and it appears they are on the verge of finalising terms with Inter. As per Galetti, United have verbally agreed to sign the 27-year-old for £42 million plus £5m in add-ons, and new contacts are expected in the next 24 to 48 hours to seal the move. Onana has already given the green light for a transfer to the Red Devils.

Aston Villa complete Pau Torres signing from Villarreal

Aston Villa have announced the signing of Spain centre-back Pau Torres from Villarreal for a reported £31.5m. Torres, 26, played under Villa boss Unai Emery with the Spanish club between 2020 and 2023. The defender, who joined Villarreal’s youth academy in 2003, played a pivotal role as the Yellow Submarine finished fifth in La Liga last season.

