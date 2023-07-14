Transfer: PSG set to make €120m bid for Osimhen; Liverpool prepared to hijack Chelsea’s Caicedo deal

PSG set to make €120m bid for Osimhen

According to PUNCH Sports Extra, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is preparing to make a second bid of €120m for Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen. In June, the French champions had their initial offer of €100m rejected. While the new bid falls short of Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis’ valuation of €150 million, it still surpasses offers from other interested clubs.

Liverpool prepared to hijack Chelsea’s Caicedo deal

Liverpool will reportedly hijack Chelsea’s deal for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, if Jordan Henderson and Fabinho end up leaving. With their midfield duo potentially leaving for Saudi Arabia, Liverpool seek to bolster their midfield options and view Caicedo as an excellent addition to the squad. According to talkSPORT, although Chelsea remain the favourites to sign Caicedo, Liverpool could still make a late bid to disrupt their plans, if they lose both Henderson and Fabinho.

Second Leeds defender joins Roma

Rasmus Kristensen follows Diego Llorente in making a switch to AS Roma. The Danish defender only arrived at Elland Road last summer and has now penned a season-long loan deal with the Italian giants.

