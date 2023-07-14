SPORT

Transfer: PSG set to make €120m bid for Osimhen; Chelsea close to agreeing £80m deal for Caicedo

PSG set to make €120m bid for Osimhen

According to PUNCH Sports Extra, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is preparing to make a second bid of €120m for Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen. In June, the French champions had their initial offer of €100m rejected. While the new bid falls short of Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis’ valuation of €150 million, it still surpasses offers from other interested clubs.

Chelsea close to agreeing £80m deal for Caicedo

Football Insider are reporting that ‘Chelsea are confident of securing a deal for Caicedo which will be worth £80million in total’. They add. The Blues are in the market for a midfielder who will partner Enzo Fernandez next season and Caicedo has become their main target in this area. Football Insider are reporting that ‘Chelsea are confident of securing a deal for Caicedo which will be worth £80million in total’. They add.

Harvey Knibbs: Reading sign striker from Cambridge Utd after embargo ends

Reading have signed striker Harvey Knibbs from Cambridge United following the lifting of their transfer embargo. The 24-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal, is the first arrival at the Royals since it was lifted. “Harvey has been on our radar for some time now,” head of football operations Mark Bowen told the club website.

