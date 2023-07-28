Transfer: PSG set £213m asking price for Madrid to sign Mbappe, Slonina to leave Chelsea on loan

PSG set £213m asking price for Madrid to sign Mbappe

Spanish news outlet Marca has reported that Paris Saint-Germain has informed Real Madrid of their £213m valuation for Kylian Mbappe this summer. The Frenchman’s contractual situation has sparked discussions with only one year remaining. His reported hesitance to sign an extension has, however, led to his exclusion from PSG’s pre-season tour while the 24-year-old contemplates his future.

Despite the uncertainty, Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal submitted a whopping £300m offer for Mbappe, which the forward declined as he wants to stay in Europe. Additionally, PSG reportedly believes that Real Madrid and the 24-year-old may already have an agreement on a future move in 2024.

Slonina to leave Chelsea on loan

Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina is reportedly set for a loan move to Belgian side KAS Eupen. Slonina swapped Chicago Fire for Chelsea in the summer of 2022 for a transfer fee of £7.7 million ($10m), but as part of the deal he stayed with the MLS side until January 1, before linking up with the Blues.

After playing in eight Premier League 2 matches for the London outfit last season, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano claims Belgian side KAS Eupen are closing in on a season-long loan deal for the 19-year-old.

The United States international is behind Kepa Arrizabalaga, among others, in the goalkeeping pecking order at Chelsea and it appears the Blues are keen to give him regular game time this season. Romano adds that Slonina is a ‘key’ part of Chelsea’s future plans.

Rangers complete Danilo deal

Rangers have confirmed the signing of Danilo Pereira Da Silva on a five-year deal from Feyenoord, subject to international clearance. The striker becomes Michael Beale’s eighth signing of the summer transfer window as he joins the club ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The forward has lifted the Eredivisie title twice, firstly with Ajax in 2021/22 and with Feyenoord last season.

Speaking after signing for Rangers, he said: “I’m super happy. I can’t wait to start playing at Ibrox in front of the supporters. I am so in love already with the club and I’m excited to be part of the Rangers team. It’s time to get to work and I hope that I can repay the love that they have shown to me.”

chelseaupdatez (

)