Transfer: PSG ready to let Mbappe leave for €250m; Man United set to step up efforts for Amrabat

PSG ready to let Mbappe leave for €250m

Mbappe will reportedly be allowed to leave Paris Saint-Germain if the club receives a world-record offer for him before the window closes. According to Spanish outlet AS, the Ligue 1 champions are ready to part ways with their superstar forward if any club bids €250 million (£213m/$273m), as they do not want to lose him for free when his contract expires next year. After “moderately optimistic” talks between Mbappe’s entourage and Qatar officials, both parties have agreed on this.

SOURCE: AS

Man United set to step up efforts for Amrabat

Manchester United are set to step up their interest in Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and table a bid. Italian outlet La Nazione have claimed that the Serie A side want as much as £25million for their star man, who has just a year left on his contract. United had been waiting to get a better picture of their finances following outgoings, but not as much money has been brought in as perhaps expected. Though the Red Devils are said to be making an offer to Fiorentina within 48 hours in order to bring Amrabat to Old Trafford.

SOURCE: La Nazione

Facundo Pellistri loan

Manchester United starlet Facundo Pellistri is in talks with Sheffield United over spending the season on loan. That’s according to The Telegraph, as the youngster has impressed in his cameos so far for the first team. The 21-year-old Uruguayan winger has come on in both Premier League games so far this season, but the Red Devils may feel that he would benefit more from an entire season at Sheffield United. Particularly when Amad Diallo returns from injury and Rasmus Hojlund is available once again, moving Marcus Rashford out wide as another option to compete with.

SOURCE: The Telegraph

