Transfer: PSG holds talks with Barca over Dembele’s move, Fulham sign Super Eagles star Bassey

PSG holds talks with Barca over Dembele’s move

Paris Saint-Germain have held talks with Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele over a potential move sources have confirmed to 90min. Reports also claimed that discussions aren’t advanced as things stand but PSG is eager to activate Dembele’s release clause, which would see him move for £43 million (€50 million).

The French club wants to finalize a deal quickly as Dembele’s release clause will double from next week.

Luis Enrique was recently appointed as PSG manager and is eager to sign Dembele.

Fulham sign Super Eagles star Bassey

Fulham have signed defender Calvin Bassey from Ajax for £18.2m. Bassey was boss Marco Silva’s preferred option after Fulham were simultaneously working on a deal for Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu.

Barkas completes FC Utrecht switch

FC Utrecht have signed goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas. The 29-year-old spent last season on loan at the Eredivisie side from Celtic. He has signed a one-year contract with an option for another year on a free transfer.

FC Utrecht signed midfielder Zidane Iqbal from Manchester United earlier this month.

