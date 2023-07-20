Transfer: PSG attempt to hijack Man United’s move for Hojlund; Hardley completes move to Utrecht

PSG attempt United hijack

Manchester United are being faced with the prospect of Paris Saint-Germain trying to hijack their deal for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. Personal terms have reportedly been agreed with the Denmark sensation, but United are yet to compromise with Atalanta on a fee. Fabrizio Romano has claimed that as a result of the impasse, PSG keep speaking to the player’s entourage but United will send an official proposal soon in order to prevent being gazumped by the French side.

Hardley joins Utrecht

United have sold defender Bjorn Hardley to FC Utrecht on a permanent transfer. The 20-year-old makes the same move as Zidane Iqbal, who left United earlier this summer to sign for the Eredivisie side. Hardley spent four years in the Old Trafford side’s youth set-up and featured regularly for the Under-21s last season. The move sees him return to his country of birth, where Hardley will initially link up with the club’s youth team: FC Jong Utrecht. He signed for United back in 2019, having progressed through the NAC Breda academy. In total, Hardley made 85 appearances for United’s youth and reserve teams combined.

Davenport signs for The Shrimps

Jacob Davenport today joins Morecambe FC on a one-year contract. Midfielder Jacob, who has been training and participating in friendlies with Morecambe for the last week, impressed Manager Derek Adams who has now brought the 24-year-old former Man City midfielder to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on a permanent deal.

RSport (

)