SPORT

Transfer: Premier League Trio Compete for Romeo Lavia, Arsenal Rekindle Interest in Ivan Fresneda

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 hours ago
0 352 1 minute read

Premier League Trio Compete for Romeo La

According to Sky Germany, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal have all expressed their interest in signing Romeo La from relegated Southampton. The 19-year-old midfielder, a former Manchester City prospect, is highly sought after, with a valuation of £50m. This hefty price tag has deterred Barcelona from pursuing a move for the talented teenager.

Arsenal Rekindle Interest in Ivan Fresneda

Arsenal is once again linked with a potential swoop for Real Vallodolid defender Ivan Fresneda. The Gunners had previously shown interest in the young Spaniard during the January transfer window but failed to reach an agreement. Mundo Deportivo reports that Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, aims to enhance the squad’s depth at right back and has reignited their pursuit of Fresneda.

Manchester United Reportedly Agree Personal Terms with Rasmus Hojlund

In a recent report by Football Insider, it has been revealed that Manchester United has reached a breakthrough in negotiations with Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund. The 20-year-old midfielder is believed to be United’s top target to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming season. The club’s football director, John Murtough, is currently engaging in talks with Atalanta to finalize the deal. Although both clubs are yet to agree on a transfer fee, it is understood that United and Hojlund have verbally agreed on personal terms.

Henryslaw (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 hours ago
0 352 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

5 Premier League Clubs That Suffered The Most Injuries In 2022-23

7 mins ago

MUN vs LEE: Manchester United Team News And Possible Lineup For The Club-Friendly Game On Wednesday

20 mins ago

USMNT Talent Brenden Aaronson Secures Loan Move to Union Berlin as Leeds United Deal Finalized

32 mins ago

Reactions as Delta State Police PRO shares throwback Photos of himself in 2009 and 2022.

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button