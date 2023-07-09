Transfer: Premier League Trio Compete for Romeo Lavia, Arsenal Rekindle Interest in Ivan Fresneda

Premier League Trio Compete for Romeo La

According to Sky Germany, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal have all expressed their interest in signing Romeo La from relegated Southampton. The 19-year-old midfielder, a former Manchester City prospect, is highly sought after, with a valuation of £50m. This hefty price tag has deterred Barcelona from pursuing a move for the talented teenager.

Arsenal Rekindle Interest in Ivan Fresneda

Arsenal is once again linked with a potential swoop for Real Vallodolid defender Ivan Fresneda. The Gunners had previously shown interest in the young Spaniard during the January transfer window but failed to reach an agreement. Mundo Deportivo reports that Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, aims to enhance the squad’s depth at right back and has reignited their pursuit of Fresneda.

Manchester United Reportedly Agree Personal Terms with Rasmus Hojlund

In a recent report by Football Insider, it has been revealed that Manchester United has reached a breakthrough in negotiations with Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund. The 20-year-old midfielder is believed to be United’s top target to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming season. The club’s football director, John Murtough, is currently engaging in talks with Atalanta to finalize the deal. Although both clubs are yet to agree on a transfer fee, it is understood that United and Hojlund have verbally agreed on personal terms.

Henryslaw (

)