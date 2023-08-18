Transfer: Pavard convinced to join Man Utd by Erik ten Hag; Chelsea eyeing move for Barcola

Benjamin Pavard convinced to join Man Utd by Erik ten Hag

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has been convinced to join Manchester United by manager Erik ten Hag, according to French publication L’Equipe. The France international has less than 11 months left on his Bayern contract, and he has already revealed his desire to leave the German champions this summer. It is now reported by L’Equipe that United are his preferred destination. He has been convinced by manager Erik ten Hag and the project is appealing to him. However, a transfer has been ‘currently’ blocked by Harry Maguire’s decision to stay at the club.

SOURCE: L’Equipe

Chelsea eye Barcola

Chelsea have reportedly stepped up plans to sign Lyon forward Bradley Barcola after being snubbed by Michael Olise. French reports have suggested that the Blues have intensified plans to sign the starlet in recent hours, though may have to pay more than what was planned for Olise. Lyon have already turned down Paris Saint-Germain’s advances and warned potential bidders that the 20-year-old will cost in the region of £42million this summer.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Everton move for Adams

Southampton boss Russell Martin has commented on reports that striker Che Adams is set to join Everton – amid suggestions a £12million deal has been struck. Martin has said: “It will all depend how close the bid is to our valuation. I’d love to keep him… His energy has been great so I’d be gutted but if he goes it will mean we can replace him.”

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

