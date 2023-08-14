Transfer: Pavard agrees deal to join Man United; Arsenal eyeing move for Nicolo Barella

Pavard agrees to join Man Utd

Manchester United appear to have stepped up their efforts to sign Benjamin Pavard, who’s reported to be keen on joining the Premier League side. The Old Trafford outfit are working on finalizing the exits of Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly and simultaneously bringing in a new defensive option to ensure Erik ten Hag’s squad doesn’t lack depth in the area going forward. According to The Daily Mail, United have held discussions over a move for the France international, who’s ready to join Ten Hag’s project. He only has one year remaining on his contract worth a reported £83,000-a-week in Munich. As per Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, United’s first official offer for Pavard was rejected by the Bundesliga giants. Still, the Frenchman remains keen on joining the Red Devils. He adds that there’s a “verbal agreement in principle.”

Gunners eyeing move for Barella

Arsenal are eyeing up a move for Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella this summer, as Mikel Arteta looks to close the summer transfer window in style, with an update emerging in the last 48 hours. The Gunners opened their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest. The game looked set to end in a comfortable victory for Arteta’s side, courtesy of goals from Eddie Nketiah and a stunner from Bukayo Saka, but Taiwo Awoniyi’s late strike forced the Gunners into a nervy ending, before they secured all three points. Off the pitch, there could be further additions before the deadline. The North London club are thought to be eyeing a move for Barella this summer after receiving indications that the Italian would be open to a move, according to Football Transfers.

Spurs eye Arsenal ace

Tottenham could make a move for Arsenal’s £50m striker Folarin Balogun after the exit of Harry Kane. La Gazzetta dello Sport name the USA international alongside Dusan Vlahovic as a potential option for Spurs. Mehdi Taremi of Porto and Genk’s GIft Orban are previously known about targets whereas the club have distanced themselves from a bid for Romelu Lukaku.

