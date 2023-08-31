Transfer: Palmer completes Chelsea medicals; Chelsea submit €21m bid for Moscardo

Palmer completes Chelsea medicals.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Palmer have completed Chelsea medicals. Documents are ready and the deal will made official after signing has been made. Chelsea and Manchester City agreed a fee of fixed fee of 40 million pounds and add-ons of 5 million pounds. The player was keen on joining Chelsea when they showed interest despite having over two years in his Man City contract.

Chelsea submit €21m bid for Moscardo

Chelsea have made a €21 million (£18m/$23m) bid for Brazilian teen sensation Gabriel Moscardo, but his club Corinthians are demanding more cash. Moscardo is the latest talent to attract the attention of Todd Boehly’s heavy-spending Chelsea, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Reports suggest that the Blues have made a €21m offer for the 17-year-old starlet, in the form of a fixed fee bid with no add-ons or sell-on clause. However, Sao Paulo-based side Corinthians are hoping to receive more money for their academy product.

Man Utd preparing bid to sign Amrabat

Manchester United are set to submit their first formal bid for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed that the initial £1.7million reported loan offer was only part of informal talks between the two clubs. United will make their first bid imminently, while the Serie A club are open to letting Amrabat leave on loan – though there will need to be an obligation to buy.

Okilolonglife (

)