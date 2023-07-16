Transfer: Onana flying to England to finalise Man Utd move; Chelsea close to agreement for Caicedo

Onana ‘flying to England’ to finalise Man Utd transfer

Andre Onana is set to travel to England to complete his transfer to Manchester United after receiving a phone call from Erik ten Hag. Onana is set to sign a five-year contract after receiving assurances from Ten Hag that the deal was on track to being completed. It is believed a deal close to €50million (£43m), which includes around £5m in add-ons, is set to be agreed. The Dutch boss had always prioritised the signing of a new number one at Old Trafford this summer and the confirmation that David de Gea has left the club ensures that for the first time in 12 years, United will be lining up with a new first-choice goalkeeper next month.

Chelsea close to Moises Caicedo agreement

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on Moises Caicedo’s move to Chelsea. It is said the Blues and Brighton are in talks daily about the player’s transfer fee, with a price tag of £100m being discussed. And an agreement is touted as getting close!

Vicky Losada: Brighton sign Spain midfielder on long-term deal

Brighton have confirmed the signing of Spain midfielder Vicky Losada on a long-term deal, subject to clearance. Losada has previously played in the WSL for Arsenal and Manchester City, having spent five years at Barcelona and played 67 games for her country.

