Transfer: Olise set to join Chelsea in £35m move from Palace; Arsenal eyeing move for Marc Guehi

Olise set to join Chelsea in £35m move from Palace

Chelsea are said to have activated the £35 million ($44.5m) release clause in Michael Olise’s current Crystal Palace contract. According to reports the Evening Standard just yesterday, a fee of £45m ($57m) had been mentioned as the proposed fee, but Chelsea have now, according to The Athletic, triggered Palace’s £35m ($44.5m) release clause.

SOURCE: The Athletic

Arsenal eyeing move for Marc Guehi

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a move to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace this summer, as a potential replacement for Gabriel. This news comes after the Gunners centre-back was linked with a surprise move out to Saudi Arabia. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will obviously not want to lose the 25-year-old Brazilian – he has been a key player for the Spaniard since he signed him in 2020. However, money talks. And if a club from the Saudi Pro League come knocking for Gabriel, it would be no surprise at all if the Gunners sell him for a huge profit. Should that happen though, Arteta will have to sign a top-class defender to come in and replace the former Lille ace. And the Arsenal manager seemingly has an elite player lined up for that particular scenario…

SOURCE: GoonerTalK

Paqueta twist

West Ham are bracing for another bid from Manchester City for Brazil’s Lucas Paqueta after Kevin De Bruyne was ruled out for “three or four months” after deciding to have surgery on his injured hamstring. City last week had a bid, reportedly to be worth £84m, for Paqueta rejected by West Ham, who believe the midfielder is worth more than £100m. He featured in last Saturday’s draw away to Bournemouth but David Moyes has admitted his head could be turned by the champions’ attention.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

