Transfer: Olise Rejects Chelsea To Extend At Club; Man United ahead of PSG in race to sign Thuram

Olise Rejects Chelsea To Extend At Club

According to Sky Sports, Michael Olise has rejected Chelsea to sign a new four-year contract with Crystal Palace, club chairman Steve Parish has announced.

Man United ahead of PSG in race to sign Thuram

Manchester United are reportedly ahead of Paris Saint-Germain in the race for French midfielder Khepren Thuram from OGC Nice. The French midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer with Rudy Galetti claiming that a fee of £34 million would be enough to sign him. A tweet from French outlet Sports Zone has claimed that United, alongside other sides, are ahead in the race to sign the 22-year-old midfielder with PSG lagging behind.

SOURCE: Sports Zone

West Ham pressing for Kudus

Express Sport understands West Ham are trying to get a deal done for Mohammed Kudus as quickly as possible. Kudus recently snubbed the chance to join Brighton and could yet stay with Ajax – something that does not look likely. Chelsea have also discussed terms with the Ghanaian but West Ham are ready to do everything within their power to make the deal happen. The Hammers look set to lose Lucas Paqueta to Manchester City while Chelsea could now reconsider a swoop for Kudus after Michael Olise signed a new deal with Crystal Palace.

SOURCE: Express Sport

