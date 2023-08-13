Transfer: Neymar close to joining Al-Hilal; Chelsea agree £115m deal for Moises Caicedo

Neymar close to joining Al-Hilal

Neymar is in advanced talks to join Al-Hilal this summer after the Saudi Arabian club presented the Brazilian with a “huge” offer, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano. The 31-year-old, who reportedly informed PSG of his desire to leave the French capital earlier this week, is tempted by the move, Romano adds.

Chelsea agree £115m deal for Caicedo

Chelsea are set to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton after agreeing a British record deal worth £115m. Liverpool thought they were set to welcome Caicedo to Anfield after agreeing a stunning £111m deal for the midfielder. Jurgen Klopp is a known admirer of the 21-year-old and is keen to bolster his options in midfield following the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. But Caicedo’s preference was always Stamford Bridge and he effectively turned down a move to Liverpool to hold out for Chelsea.

Oxlade-Chamberlain having medical

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is having a medical with Besiktas today ahead of a potential move to Turkey. Former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, is a free agent after his contract at Anfield expired this summer. Besiktas want to make the England international their highest-paid player in what would be a major coup for the club. There has also been strong interest from Saudi Arabia while Brentford were also keen but Besiktas are hoping to agree a deal.

