Transfer: Neymar agrees €160m deal with Al-Hilal; Man Utd make opening offer to sign Pavard

Neymar agrees €160m deal with Al-Hilal

Neymar has reached an agreement to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain. According to L’Equipe, Neymar has agreed to sign a two-year contract with Al-Hilal that would see him earn a whopping €160 million (£138m/$175m). PSG have already agreed to sell him to the Saudi Pro League side while the player appears to have given the green light, too.

SOURCE: L’Equipe

Man Utd make opening offer to sign Benjamin Pavard

According to German outlet SportBild, Manchester United have made an opening transfer bid to sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard this summer. The Red Devils are currently eyeing a replacement for Harry Maguire, who is anticipated to join West Ham United in the coming days. Pavard was recently mentioned at the preferred choice for manager Erik ten Hag and SportBild claim that Man United have made an official bid on the table for the 27-year-old star.

SOURCE: SportBild

Fred: Fenerbahce complete deal for Manchester United midfielder

Manchester United midfielder Fred has completed a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce. The Brazil international, who joined United from Shakhtar Donetsk for £47m in 2018, called his time at Old Trafford “a true dream”. “Today ends one of the most beautiful stages of my career,” the 30-year-old said on social media. It is understood United will receive 10m euros (£8.62m), with an additional 5m euros (£4.31m) in potential add-ons.

SOURCE: BBC

RSport (

)