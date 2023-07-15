SPORT

Transfer News:West Ham sign deal to sell Rice to Arsenal, PSG attempting to hijack Bayern’s Kane bid

West Ham sign deal to sell Rice to Arsenal

West Ham have now signed the deal to sell captain Declan Rice after finally receiving paperwork from Arsenal. The transfer was agreed eight days ago and the Hammers were becoming increasingly frustrated by the delay to complete the deal.

One insider told Sky Sports : “I’ve never known anything like this saga”.

However, West Ham have now signed to deal to sell Rice to Arsenal, who are set to announce their club-record signing before heading to the US for a pre-season tour on Sunday.

PSG attempting to hijack Bayern’s Kane bid

Paris Saint-Germain are attempting to hijack Bayern Munich’s bid for Harry Kane, according to The Independent. The French champions have been given renewed encouragement that the Tottenham striker would consider playing abroad.

PSG are willing to match Bayern in any bid for Kane and the club’s hierarchy believe the 29-year-old would move to France to try to win the Champions League. Any move by PSG for Kane or Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani is seen as entirely separate to Kylian Mbappe’s future.

Doyle joins Leicester on loan from Man City

Leicester City have confirmed the signing of defender Callum Doyle on loan from Manchester City. The 19-year-old joins the Foxes as they rebuild in the Championship following relegation last season. He spent 2022-23 with Coventry – helping the Sky Blues to the play-off final – and links up with new Leicester boss Enzo Maresca, having worked under him at the Etihad.

Doyle, an England Under-20 international, said: “It’s great to come to work in a place like this. I’ve worked with Enzo before and won the Under-23s Premier League title with him.

“He improved me a lot so it’s good to work with him again.

“What’s on everyone’s mind right now is obviously to get the club back where it belongs. This season, with the squad that we have, I think we’ll do really well.”

