Transfer News:West Ham reach agreement to sign Alvarez, Man Utd CB, Maguire still wanted by West Ham

West Ham reach agreement to sign Alvarez.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that West Ham have reached an agreement to sign Alvarez from Ajax for a fee of 34/35m. The Mexican midfielder already agreed personal terms with West Ham as he is keen on joining them. The deal will soon be completed in the next days.

Man Utd CB, Maguire still wanted by West Ham.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Man Utd CB, Maguire is still wanted by West Ham. The London Club sent a new bid of 30m to Man Utd for the Maguire. Both Clubs are still negotiating in order to reach an agreement. There is still no contact on the player side as of today.

Southampton rejects Liverpool third bid for Romeo La.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Southampton have rejected Liverpool third for Romeo La. The new bid sent by Liverpool worth €45m plus add-ons included. Southampton are not ready to accept any fee less than €50m. Liverpool are still pushing to sign the midfielder as talks are still ongoing.

Sportsmannie (

)