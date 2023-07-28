Transfer News:West Ham bid for Maguire rejected, Man Utd midfielder, Fred still in Galatasaray radar

West Ham bid for Maguire rejected.

Fabrizio Romano West Ham bid of €20m for Harry Maguire has been rejected by Manchester United as they want more to sell the English defender. The former Man Utd captain is likely to leave the club if the right bid comes in.

Man Utd midfielder, Fred still in Galatasaray radar.

Manchester United midfielder, Fred is still in Galatasaray radar as they Turkish club are negotiating to sign the Brazilian. Fabrizio Romano revealed that Galatasaray will find a solution in the next days as other clubs are also interested in signing him

Rangers completes official signing.

Scottish club, Rangers have completed the signing of Danilo on from Netherland side, Feyenoord. The Brazilian forward signed a five year deal to keep him at Rangers until June 2028.

Mahrez officially joins Saudi Arabian side, Al Ahli.

Algerian winger, Riyad Mahrez have officially joined Saudi Arabian side, Al Hilal on a €30m deal from Manchester City. The deal have been sealed, signed and confirmed.

