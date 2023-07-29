Transfer News:United ‘continuing talks for Amrabat, Arteta transfer warning to Arsenal

United ‘continuing talks for Amrabat’

United are continuing to hold talks with Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat, according to 90min. It’s understood Ten Hag would like to strengthen his midfield options this summer and that Amrabat, who impressed for Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar, is a target. Amrabat also helped Fiorentina reach the final of last season’s Europa Conference League and the report claims key figures at Old Trafford remain in talks to sign him.

SOURCE: 90min

Laidlaw joins Brentford

Ethan Laidlaw has joined Brentford from Hibernian for an undisclosed fee. Hibs have confirmed they have received a six-figure fee and a sizeable sell-on for the 18-year-old.

Laidlaw joined Hibs aged eight and progressed through the club’s Academy before signing a professional deal in 2021. The forward helped the Hibs Development Squad win the Reserve League and played a vital part in the excellent UEFA Youth League run.

Arteta transfer warning to Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has warned Arsenal need to get ruthless and offload players before the new season.

Speaking after their 5-3 pre-season win over Barcelona, Arteta said: “We have 30 players here which is unsustainable, and obviously the market is still open, and things can happen – but we are prepared.

“We are really happy with the squad we have at the moment; we obviously have improvements to make in terms of what we want to do in games, and we have to do that. Overall, I’m really pleased with the team.”

Skyupdate (

)