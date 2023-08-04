SPORT

Transfer News:Tottenham in advanced talks to sign new CB, Micky; Chelsea complete signing of Disasi.

Tottenham in advanced talks to sign new CB, Micky.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Tottenham Hotspur are in advanced talks to sign new CB, Micky from German Club, Wolfsburg. The deal for the young defender will worth about a fee of €50m plus add-ons. Tottenham are waiting for the final green light from Wolfsburg in order to finalize the deal.

Chelsea complete signing of Disasi.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have completed the signing of Disasi from French side, Monaco. The 1998 born defender signed a long term deal with Chelsea keeping him at the Bridge until June 2029. Alex Disasi would be a replacement for Fofana who was injured during the pre-season.

Kamada completes Lazio medical tests.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Kamada have completed Lazio medical tests after signing as a free agent from Eintracht Frankfurt. The Japanese forward and attacking midfielder penned down a two year contract with Lazio until June 2025.

