Transfer News:PSG looking to hijack Man Utd’s move for Hojlund, Dybala rejects offer to join Chelsea

PSG looking to hijack Man Utd’s move for Hojlund

Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio reveals that Paris Saint-Germain has entered the race for Rasmus Hojlund, aiming to disrupt Manchester United’s pursuit of the Danish striker. While talks between Atalanta and United are ongoing, no agreement has been finalized for the 20-year-old’s potential move to Old Trafford.

The deal might be in jeopardy as PSG’s interest emerges, with the French club offering a more financially lucrative deal compared to United’s offer. Nevertheless, Erik ten Hag’s side still holds a chance, as Di Marzio further discloses that Hojlund’s preference remains a move to Old Trafford.

Dybala rejects offer to join Chelsea

Paulo Dybala has turned down an offer to join Chelsea this summer, Calciomercato reports. The Argentine had offers from the Blues and Saudi Arabia but he is set to extend his contract at Roma instead.

Poch: We must find solution for massive squad

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino says he must make tough decisions to reduce his “massive squad” after taking 29 players to the USA for the club’s pre-season tour.

“At the moment the dynamic is very good, really good guys and they are sharing the time together,” he said after the 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

“It is difficult because sometimes in every game three, four, five players cannot play and that is difficult because the mood is difficult.

“It is about creating a squad with good balance and people who have the opportunity to play and can compete for their place.

“That is a big job and challenge for us in the transfer window to build a good relationship and good balance. Then, if players are not happy because they believe they are not going to play, we are going to find a solution with the club and fix the situation.

“What we cannot have is a massive squad, players not involved and then it’s going to create a mess in the squad. Maybe less is more and more is less, it is not mathematic. That is why I need to make clear we don’t need a big squad.

“We need 22, 23, 24 players with some younger and that’s it. I am so sorry because maybe the decision will be tough but we need to build a good and balanced team who want to compete for things.”

