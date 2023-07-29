Transfer News:Mohammed Kudus wants to join Arsenal, Chelsea not giving up on Moises Caicedo chase

Chelsea not giving up on Moises Caicedo chase

Chelsea’s move for Moises Caicedo remains very much on, according to the latest dispatches. There were suggestions on Thursday that the Blues could imminently walk away from talks over their top summer target after a latest bid worth £80m was instantly dismissed by Brighton. However, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano now reports that Chelsea have not left negotiations, insisting there had been no changes to their plans as things stand. Talks over Caicedo remain very much alive it seems.

Harry Kane transfer latest

Bayern Munich executives have flown into London to meet Daniel Levy as they look to finally seal a deal for Tottenham’s Harry Kane. The Bavarians want the England star to add some much needed firepower to their ranks this summer. Tottenham have already rejected several bids from the German champions but Levy will now meet with new chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and the technical director Marco Neppe.

Mohammed Kudus wants to join Arsenal

Arsenal’s transfer window isn’t over yet. The Gunners may have already spend around £200m on new players, but it looks as though they may still have one trick up their sleeve. Indeed, links to Mohammed Kudus aren’t slowing down, and now, according to Football Transfers, the player himself is open to the transfer. The Ghanaian is reportedly being courted by both Chelsea and Arsenal, but according to this report, Kudus would much rather join Arsenal.

Skyupdate (

)