Transfer news:Mane joins Ronaldo at Al-Nassr from Bayern on £34m deal;Barca considers Sanchez return

Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich with £34m deal

Al-Nassr has confirmed the signing of Sadio Mane for £34m, bringing the Senegal star’s disastrous spell at Bayern Munich to an end.

Mane, 31, will join up with Cristiano Ronaldo’s side in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr having already added the likes of Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, and Alex Telles this summer.

The forward only moved to Bayern for £35m last year, but struggled to settle in Germany and scored just 12 goals for the club, while he also had a high-profile falling-out with teammate Leroy Sane.

Mane now becomes the latest in a long line of top talents from Europe’s top five leagues to make the switch to Saudi Arabia, with the 31-year-old set to pocket a staggering £34m-a-year (£650,000-a-week)

Barcelona consider shock return for Alexis Sanchez

Barcelona are considering a shock move for Alexis Sanchez.

Alexis is a free agent after being released by Olympique Marseille at the end of last season.

Local reporter Josep Capdevila has told Mundo Deportivo that Barca is interested in re-signing Alexis.

A one-year deal is being prepared for the Chilean, who would arrive to replace the PSG-bound Ousmane Dembele.

Alexis left Barcelona in 2014 for four years at Arsenal, before being sold to Manchester United and returning to Italy with Inter Milan.

€60m Barcelona signing Vitor Roque keen to bring transfer forward following Ousmane Dembele’s exit

Future Barcelona forward Vitor Roque wants to be a present Barcelona.

The 18-year-old Brazilian is keen to bring forward his move to Barcelona this summer. According to Javi Miguel of Diario AS, Roque wants to join the club ahead of time following the imminent departure of Ousmane Dembele.

When Barcelona announced the deal, worth €31m plus €30m in variables, they claimed he would join in the summer of 2024 at the latest, although many reports claimed they were keen to have him in January, after the Brazilian season finishes.

As per Sport, any deal will depend on two key factors. Athletico Paranaense will not allow him to depart while they are still in the Copa Libertadores. Currently, they find themselves 3-1 down from the first leg against Bolivar in the Round of 16. They will still feel they have a good chance of overturning that deficit in Curitiba when the return leg takes place on the 9th of August.

The second factor is Barcelona’s ability to fit him within their salary limit. It is not yet clear either how much space Barcelona have – they are still yet to register several new signings and new contracts – or how much more Dembele’s move will give them.

Allegri says it’s hard to refuse as Blues offer Lukaku plus £38.5m for Vlahovic

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has admitted that the club would consider it ‘impossible to refuse bids’ for their Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The 23-year-old forward is the subject of interest from Chelsea, who are willing to offer out-of-favor striker Romelu Lukaku plus up to £38.5m to secure the Juventus star.

Chelsea have re-opened talks with Juventus over the sale of Romelu Lukaku, just two years after he returned to the club for a then club record £97.5m fee.

Allegri is content with his current squad at Juventus but admitted the club could be forced into a decision over Vlahovic if the offer is good enough.

As Fabrizio Romano, the Juventus boss said: ‘I’m happy with the players we have but impossible to refuse bids will be evaluated due to the financial situation.

‘I will adapt to the club’s choice, as always.’

Juventus were hit with an initial 15-point deduction by the Italian Football Federation in January for ‘financial irregularities’ and ‘false accounting’ about past transfer dealings.

Those points were restored on appeal, but the Bianconeri eventually had 10 points taken away – dropping them out of the Champions League places.

Their seventh-place finish was still enough to entitle them to a spot in the Europa Conference League, but that too was taken away

They were thrown out of the competition by UEFA after breaching financial fair play rules and were also hit with a 20 million euro (£17m) fine.

Vlahovic scored 10 goals in 27 appearances last season after struggling for form and fitness at points, but the Blues are willing to take a chance on the striker’s fitness with Mauricio Pochettino a huge fan.

Lukaku had initially been linked with a move back to Inter Milan this summer after spending last season on loan at the San Siro where he netted 10 goals in 25 Serie A games.

However, Inter pulled out of the race for the 30-year-old upon hearing he had held talks with Juventus at the same time.

But when recently confronted by an Inter fan, Lukaku expressed doubts over a move to their domestic rivals.

In an interaction captured by a Tiktok user, and reshared on Twitter, an Inter fan implored Lukaku: ‘If you sign for Juve, NEVER say come on Juve.’

