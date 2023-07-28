Transfer News:Man Utd and Forest yet to strike Henderson deal, Mane very close to joining Al Nassr

Man Utd and Forest yet to strike Henderson deal

There is still no final agreement between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest over the transfer of Dean Henderson. A loan with an obligation to buy remains under discussion between the two clubs.

Talks centre on the fee, structure, and conditions of the obligation to buy – notably how many games Henderson would have to play to trigger that obligation.

There is a willingness from all parties to get a deal over the line. Henderson still with United squad in the US as clubs thrash out a deal.

Mane very close to joining Al Nassr

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Mane is very close to joining Saudi side, Al Nassr from Bayern Munich on a permanent deal. The deal is now done between both clubs as they have reached agreement for Sadio Mane’s move. Paper work will have to be checked on player side before medical tests will be booked.

Saints swoop for Awe

Southampton are poised to sign outgoing Arsenal youngster Zach Awe. The 19-year-old, whose contract at the Emirates expired this summer, will move for a compensation sum and will compete for a first-term role under new Saints head coach Russell Martin, according to The Telegraph.

Skyupdate (

)