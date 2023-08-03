Transfer News:Man United want to sign Leon Goretzka, Inter Milan Confident In Signing Scamacca

Man United want to sign Leon Goretzka

Manchester United have already signed a creative midfielder in the form of Mason Mount this summer, still, they want to further improve things in the center of the park. As per today’s version of Abendzeitung, Man Utd want to sign Bayern Munich midfielder, Leon Goretzka. Man Utd have been linked with the Kaiser for some time. Last month, Sky Sports reported that even after luring Mount, they are interested in signing Goretzka, who could be lured for a fee of around £34m-£43m (40-50 million euros).

Inter Milan Confident In Signing Scamacca

Inter are confident in Gianluca Scamacca deal as negotiations between parties are underway, with current bid of €25m plus add ons included on the table.

Aaron Connolly: Hull City sign Brighton striker for undisclosed fee

Hull City have signed Brighton & Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly for an undisclosed fee on a one-year deal. The 23-year-old had a loan spell with the Tigers last season that was curtailed by a broken toe. “He showed in a short time the impact he can have on not just the team but the group,” boss Liam Rosenior told the club website.

Skyupdate (

)