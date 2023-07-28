Transfer News:Hojlund still keen on joining Man Utd despite PSG bid, Bayern to make new bid for Kane

Hojlund still keen on joining Man Utd despite PSG bid.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Atalanta striker, Hojlund is still keen on joining Manchester United despite PSG bid. His decision has been clear since and the final days will be very crucial for the deal. Manchester United are set for new round of talks with Atalanta in order to decide on a fee for the player.

Bayern to make new bid for Kane.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Bayern are going to make a new bid for Harry Kane. The German Club first bid of €80m plus add-ons was rejected by Tottenham Hotspur. Bayern Munich board are going to meet with Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy today in order to discuss the deal.

AC Milan closing in on Yunus Musah deal.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Italian Club, AC Milan are closing in on Yunus Musah deal with Valencia. Agreement between both parties is imminent as final details are being clarified. The player is keen on joining AC Milan as he already agreed personal terms one month ago.

