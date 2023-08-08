Transfer News:Hall close to joining Crystal Palace on loan, Casadei wanted by both Leicester & Genoa

Hall close to joining Crystal Palace on loan.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Hall is close to joining Crystal Palace on a loan deal. An agreement was already reached last week and it is set to be finalized this week. The player will have more playing time there if the move is finalized.

Casadei wanted by both Leicester & Genoa.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Casadei is wanted by both Leicester City and Genoa. The Italian midfielder will surely leave on loan as he was not given a squad number. Casadei will have to decide on which club to join on loan as there are different proposals.

Tottenham Hotspur completes the signing of Alejo.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Alejo from Rosario Central for a fee of $20m until June 2029. The young striker is in Tottenham plans and he will not go on a loan move. He will remain in England and fight for a starting spot with the likes of Richarlison and Harry Kane.

