Transfer News:Fabinho’s Potential Move to Al Ittihad, Tottenham nearly agreed Kane deals with PSG

Manchester United are still in the chase for Goncalo Ramos

Manchester United are reportedly still in the race to sign Portuguese striker, Goncalo Ramos, this summer. The Peoples Person have previously reported that the Red Devils approached Benfica to seek the transfer of the 22-year-old, with an offer that would have seen Alex Telles given in return – as a makeweight. Both Benfica and Telles rejected this arrangement and Telles subsequently moved to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. As O Jogo reports, United are still looking to pry Ramos away to Old Trafford. They’ll be facing some financial complications, however.

Tottenham nearly agreed Kane deals with PSG

The Telegraph are reporting that Daniel Levy was close to selling Harry Kane to PSG. An agreement was apparently close between the clubs but Spurs decided to walk away as they knew Kane didn’t want to join PSG. Instead, he favours a move to Bayern and that could very much materialise in the coming weeks with Spurs under pressure to sell. Kane is in the final year of his deal and has no intentions of signing a new contract in north London.

Lyon in talks with Southampton for Duje Caleta-Car

Lyon have made contact with Southampton over a potential move for defender Duje Caleta-Car. The 26-year-old was previously a target for Liverpool before he joined Saints, but he struggled to impose himself on the south coast. Now the centre-back could return to Ligue 1, having been a Marseille regular in the past.

Fabinho’s Potential Move to Al Ittihad:

Al Ittihad is in the final stages of securing a deal with Liverpool’s defensive midfielder, Fabinho. Although the agreement is on the verge of completion, Liverpool remains cautious and ensures all documentation is thoroughly reviewed before the transfer is official. Assuming all goes according to plan, Fabinho is poised to undergo a medical examination, paving the way for a three-year deal with the Saudi club.

