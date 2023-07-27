Transfer News:Dybala has turned out a move to Chelsea, Juve chief takes lead on Lukaku talks

Dybala has turned out a move to Chelsea.

According to Calciomercato, Paulo Dybala has rejected Chelsea’s invitation to join the club this summer. Despite interest from the Blues and Saudi Arabia, the Argentine will be extending his contract with Roma.

Chelsea submit initial €45m offer for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise

According to RMC journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Chelsea have submitted their first offer to Crystal Palace in an effort to sign Michael Olise. The Blues have reportedly made an initial bid of around €45m, plus add-ons, for the 21-year-old attacker. Furthermore, Hawkins has reported that Olise is open to joining the Stamford Bridge side and has already given the move a green light. However, Chelsea aren’t the only club in the race as reports have indicated that both Manchester City and Arsenal are also keeping an eye on proceedings.

SOURCE: Fabrice Hawkins

Renato Sanches nearing AS Roma loan deal

According to a report from L’Equipe, PSG midfielder Renato Sanches is close to signing a season-long loan agreement with Serie A team AS Roma. With Les Parisiens, he appeared just 27 times, scoring two goals. He moved to PSG from Lille OSC a year ago for €18 million.

SOURCE: L’Equipe

Juve chief takes lead on Lukaku talks

Juventus are still hopeful of signing Romelu Lukaku with sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli ready to negotiate a loan deal for the Chelsea outcast. According to Goal, Giuntoli has left Juventus pre-season tour of the United States early so that he can lead talks this weekend.

SOURCE: Goal

