Transfer News:Done Deals, Brighton Set To Accept Arsenal Bid For Caicedo, Chelsea Star To Leave Club

Brighton Set To Accept Arsenal Bid For Caicedo

Arsenal have lodged their third bid for Moises Caicedo as it’s said to be a Club record fee and a huge part paid up front. The deal has now been agreed according to Timesports.

Chelsea Star To Leave Club

According to reports, Hakim Ziyech is in Paris to complete his move to PSG. The Chelsea star is set to be announced as new PSG player.

Marquinhos to be announced as Norwich player

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been signed between Arsenal and Norwich for Marquinhos. A Loan move completed as medical also done and official statement to follow. Documents are being exchanged as Marquinhos becomes Norwich

Hamed Traoré set to be announced as Bournemouth player.

Hamed Traoré has landed in England with agents in order to undergo medical tests as a Bournemouth player. A full agreement in place on personal terms and also between clubs as Sassuolo receives €30m potential fee add-ons included.

Porro set for Spurs move

Pedro Porro landed in London last night with his agents in order to complete his medical tests as new Tottenham player. The Contract with Spurs will be valid until June 2028.

Done Deals

OFFICIAL: Opoku joins Leicester City

Leicester City have completed signing of Nathan Opoku, 21 year old striker from Syracuse University in the United States. Opoku will go on loan to OHL Leuven.

OFFICIAL: Rondón joins River Plate

River Plate have signed Salomón Rondón on a contract until June 2025

