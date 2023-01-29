Transfer News:Done deals; 2 PL stars could cost Arsenal £175m, Arsenal reject Chelsea bid for McCabe

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Two Premier League stars could cost Arsenal £173m.

Arsenal could reportedly be ready to sign Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice before the January transfer deadline. The West Ham United midfielder could cost £70m or more while a fee in the region of £75m could be able to prise Caicedo away from the Amex Stadium

Arsenal reject Chelsea’s bid for 27-year-old winger, Katie McCabe

Arsenal have rejected a bid from Women’s Super League title rivals Chelsea for winger Katie McCabe. The 27-year-old has 18 months left on her current contract and the Gunners are understood to be reluctant to sell McCabe ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Spurs no longer interested in Skriniar

Tottenham are no longer interested in Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar. PSG are favourites to sign him on a free transfer in the summer, with the player refusing to sign a new contract.

Watford want £25m for Ismaila Sarr

According to reports, Watford are holding out for £25m for Ismaila Sarr. The report claims Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are long-term admirers of the Senegal winger but that price tag is too high for both.

Kane could cost Man Utd £300m

According to reports, Manchester United face a staggering bill approaching £300m if they want to pursue their interest in Spurs star man, Harry Kane. The Red Devils are thought to be interested in bringing the English forward to Old Trafford

Chelsea have confirmed the £26.3m signing of Malo Gusto from Lyon until 2030.

Swansea striker Michael Obafemi has joined Burnley on loan until the end of the season.

Leicester City have completed the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Tete on loan until the end of the season

