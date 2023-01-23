Transfer news:Done deal, Manchester United to battle Bayern for Disasi, Ziyech in talks to join Roma

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Craig Dawson joins Wolves

Official: completed, Wolves sign centre back Craig Dawson, as “the 32-year-old joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Premier League side West Ham United, where he has spent the past three years, taking his top flight appearances to 246. club statement Confirmed, contract last until June 2025.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United to battle Bayern for Disasi

Manchester United have made an approach for Monaco’s Axel Disasi. However, having lost Benoit Badiashile to Chelsea earlier this month, the league one side will not want to lose a second defender on a cheap, with Bayern Munich also in the race to sign the Frenchman.

Source: Caughtoffside

Ziyech in talks to join Roma

Hakim Ziyech has opened talks with Roma about a potential move to the Serie A side.

The Sun reports Jose Mourinho wants to bring the Morocco star to the Italian capital, especially with Nicolo Zaniolo asking to depart. However, a switch to Barcelona has also been touted as a possibility for Ziyech.

Source: The Sun

