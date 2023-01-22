Transfer news:Done deal, Declan Rice wants to join Arsenal, Man United offer Van De Beek to Juventus

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Craig Dawson joins Wolves

Official: completed, Wolves sign centre back Craig Dawson, as “the 32-year-old joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Premier League side West Ham United, where he has spent the past three years, taking his top flight appearances to 246. club statement Confirmed, contract last until June 2025.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Declan Rice wants to join Arsenal

Declan Rice has reportedly picked his next destination once he leaves West Ham United next summer and it will be Arsenal according to journalist Jacob Steinberg. The England international is excited to play under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners, though, will have to spend close to £80m to secure the midfielder’s service.

SOURCE: Jacob Steinberg

Man United offer Van De Beek to Juventus

Manchester United have reportedly offered Donny van de Beek to Juventus as part of a swap deal for Weston McKennie. The former Ajax star has struggled for minutes at Old Trafford and reports claim the Dutchman has been mentioned during talks between Manchester United and Juventus.

SOURCE: Caughtoffside

