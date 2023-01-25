Transfer news:Done deal, Chelsea eye Spurs target porro, Schmidt confident Enzo will stay at Benfica

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Celtics completes Hyeon-Gyu signing

Official, completed. Celtic have signed striker Hyeon-Gyu Oh from Suwon Bluewings, fee close to £2.5m.The 21-year-old has agreed a five-year deal, club confirms.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of South Korean international Hyeongyu Oh, subject to international clearance.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea eye Spurs target porro

Tottenham will hold crunch talks with Sporting CP tomorrow to determine Pedro Porro’s future.

The Lisbon club want the full £40m release clause for right-back Porro but Standard Sport understand a move will happen either now or in the summer.

Source: Football London

Schmidt confident Enzo will stay at Benfica

Benfica coach Roger Schmidt says he expects Enzo Fernandez to stay at the Portuguese side following reports of renewed interest from Chelsea.

Benfica do not want to lose the midfielder and are holding out for the €120 million (£106m/$131m) release clause in his contract. Despite the reports, Schmidt believes that Fernandez is happy to stay in Lisbon.

Source: Daily Mail

