SPORT

Transfer news:Done deal, Chelsea eye Spurs target porro, Schmidt confident Enzo will stay at Benfica

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 346 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Celtics completes Hyeon-Gyu signing

Official, completed. Celtic have signed striker Hyeon-Gyu Oh from Suwon Bluewings, fee close to £2.5m.The 21-year-old has agreed a five-year deal, club confirms.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of South Korean international Hyeongyu Oh, subject to international clearance.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea eye Spurs target porro

Tottenham will hold crunch talks with Sporting CP tomorrow to determine Pedro Porro’s future.

The Lisbon club want the full £40m release clause for right-back Porro but Standard Sport understand a move will happen either now or in the summer.

Source: Football London

Schmidt confident Enzo will stay at Benfica

Benfica coach Roger Schmidt says he expects Enzo Fernandez to stay at the Portuguese side following reports of renewed interest from Chelsea.

Benfica do not want to lose the midfielder and are holding out for the €120 million (£106m/$131m) release clause in his contract. Despite the reports, Schmidt believes that Fernandez is happy to stay in Lisbon.

Source: Daily Mail

Sportyvibes (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 346 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

BAR 1-0 RSO: What Fans Are Saying About Dembele After His Brilliant Performance

39 mins ago

FOR 0-3 MUN: Match Highlights & Player Ratings

47 mins ago

Transfer News: Done Deals, Fresneda Misses Training Amid Arsenal’s Interest, Spurs Hopeful On Porro Deal

55 mins ago

Man United Legend Roy Keane Heaps Praise On Wout Weghorst After Scoring Against Nottingham Forest

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button