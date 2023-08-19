Transfer News:Coutinho likely to leave Aston Villa, Barca pushing to complete the signing of Cancelo

Coutinho likely to leave Aston Villa.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Coutinho is likely to leave Aston Villa as Qatari clubs are pushing to sign him. The EPL Club will allow the Brazilian to leave the club if a good proposal comes in.

Barca pushing to complete the signing of Cancelo.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Barca are pushing to complete the signing of Cancelo from Manchester City. The player is keen on the move and wants Barcelona only. Agreement with Manchester City is getting closer as final details are being discussed. It will be a loan deal with buy option clause that is not mandatory.

Tyler Adams signs as new Bournemouth player.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Tyler Adams have signed as a new Bournemouth player after completing his medical tests yesterday night. The American midfielder signed a five year deal with Bournemouth with no option for a further season. He is an excellent addition and the deal will soon be made official.

